Union City Lions Club swears in new officers


Zach Myers (right) was inducted as the newest member of the Union City Lions Club. He is pictured with his sponsor, Larry Amspaugh.

Courtesy photo

The 2018-19 Union City Lions officers were sworn in during their May meeting. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Sam Ferrington, Troy Rose, Joe Wyant, Owen Griffith, Ed Speight, (back row, l-r) Curt Brooks, Doug LeMaster, George Green, Dan Green, Mick Carpenter, Hoddy Speight and Ed Raszkowski.


Courtesy photo

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club ended its year with the last regular meeting in May.

The meeting started with a meal catered by Bouser’s Barn. The chicken, potatoes and cole slaw were delicious as always.

During the meeting, a new member was inducted. Zach Myers became the newest member of the Union City Lions Club.

The new officers for the 2018-19 Lions year were sworn in. This group will lead the Union City Lions Club in the year to come. The new officers are:

President: Joe Wyant

First Vice President: Curt Brooks

Second Vice President: Doug LeMaster

Third Vice President: Ed Speight

Secretary: Owen Griffith

Treasurer: Troy Rose

One-year Directors: George Green and Sam Farrington

Two-year Directors: Hoddy Speight and Dan Green

Lion Tamer: Doug LeMaster

Tail Twister: Mick Carpenter

Membership Chair: Ed Raszkowski

Past President: Blake Clevenger

