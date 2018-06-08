Union City Lions Club swears in new officers

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club ended its year with the last regular meeting in May.

The meeting started with a meal catered by Bouser’s Barn. The chicken, potatoes and cole slaw were delicious as always.

During the meeting, a new member was inducted. Zach Myers became the newest member of the Union City Lions Club.

The new officers for the 2018-19 Lions year were sworn in. This group will lead the Union City Lions Club in the year to come. The new officers are:

President: Joe Wyant

First Vice President: Curt Brooks

Second Vice President: Doug LeMaster

Third Vice President: Ed Speight

Secretary: Owen Griffith

Treasurer: Troy Rose

One-year Directors: George Green and Sam Farrington

Two-year Directors: Hoddy Speight and Dan Green

Lion Tamer: Doug LeMaster

Tail Twister: Mick Carpenter

Membership Chair: Ed Raszkowski

Past President: Blake Clevenger