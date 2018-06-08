Union City Lions Club swears in new officers

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club ended its year with the last regular meeting in May.
The meeting started with a meal catered by Bouser’s Barn. The chicken, potatoes and cole slaw were delicious as always.
During the meeting, a new member was inducted. Zach Myers became the newest member of the Union City Lions Club.
The new officers for the 2018-19 Lions year were sworn in. This group will lead the Union City Lions Club in the year to come. The new officers are:
President: Joe Wyant
First Vice President: Curt Brooks
Second Vice President: Doug LeMaster
Third Vice President: Ed Speight
Secretary: Owen Griffith
Treasurer: Troy Rose
One-year Directors: George Green and Sam Farrington
Two-year Directors: Hoddy Speight and Dan Green
Lion Tamer: Doug LeMaster
Tail Twister: Mick Carpenter
Membership Chair: Ed Raszkowski
Past President: Blake Clevenger
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU