Oakley Place celebrates Darke County nurses

GREENVILLE – Oakley Place, an Enlivant community, in cooperation with The Natural Path hosted Nurses Week Appreciation massages at Wayne Health Care.

“We just wanted to express Oakley Place’s appreciation for nurses for their hard work and dedication especially for taking care of older adults in our community,” Executive Director Nikki Nealeigh said.

“Over 20 nurses received a well-deserved chair massage from the talented staff at The Natural Path to celebrate Nurses Week, ” Community Relations Manager Sandy Baker said.

A long standing member of the community, Oakley Place opened its doors in 1997 and has since been dedicated to providing assisted living services and care designed to give residents a supportive, vibrant environment where they will thrive in mind, body and spirit. For more information about Oakley Place and/or to schedule a visit, contact Baker at 937-423-4597 or visit www.enlivant.com/communities/ohio/oakley-place-greenville to learn more. Or stop by 1275 Northview Drive in Greenville anytime.