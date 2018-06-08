Borderline donates $8,153 to Cancer Association of Darke County

DARKE COUNTY – Borderline Club each year holds a fundraiser with proceeds going to local cancer patients. This event grows every year and this year again has been very successful.

The event was held on May 19 with a poker run, hog raffle, door prizes, 50/50 drawing, chicken dinners, live bands and so much more.

A lot of hard work and planning goes into this event each year and Bud and Tracey Kautz enlist the help and donations from many businesses and private individuals.