Borderline donates $8,153 to Cancer Association of Darke County

DARKE COUNTY – Borderline Club each year holds a fundraiser with proceeds going to local cancer patients. This event grows every year and this year again has been very successful.
The event was held on May 19 with a poker run, hog raffle, door prizes, 50/50 drawing, chicken dinners, live bands and so much more.
A lot of hard work and planning goes into this event each year and Bud and Tracey Kautz enlist the help and donations from many businesses and private individuals.
Borderline Club donated $8,153 to the Cancer Association of Darke County. Pictured (l-r) are Bud Kautz, Christine Lynn and Tracey Kautz.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU