EUM Church schedules Family Fest for July 1

GREENVILLE – Community members are invited to kick off the Fourth of July weekend at Family Fest from 4-9 p.m. on July 1 at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

Family Fest is a day of free events for the entire family to enjoy. There will be games, music, bouncy houses, corn hole, photo booth, petting zoo and door prizes. Also, kids of all ages will be able to explore a fire truck, farm tractor, backhoe, dump truck, police car and more. EUM Church will provide a free meal for families to enjoy together. Live music and entertainment will be under the big tent all evening.

This year EUM Church will give away tickets to the Cincinnati Reds and Illumination festival, as well as door prizes from many of businesses in Darke County. Finally, the evening will come to a close with the Greenville City firework show. Guests are asked to be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets, enjoy the activities at Family Fest and then end the evening with a bang.

For more information, visit www.eumchurch.org, the Facebook event page or call 937-548-3211.