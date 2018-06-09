Darke County Singles Group schedules dance for June 23

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host a singles dance from 8 to 11 p.m. on June 23 at the VFW Post 7262 Ballroom at 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

This is the place to meet friends and have a good time. The Darke County Singles Group has monthly dances with bands playing for guests’ dancing and listening pleasure.

Guests will dance to the music of “Bountyhunter” Band, Indiana and Ohio’s premier variety band that plays rock, blues, country and classics.

The dance is open to the public, singles 21 and older. Admission is $6.

For more information, call or text Phyllis at 937-901-3969.