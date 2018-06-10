Consumer protection program on senior scams planned at Brethren Retirement Community

GREENVILLE – Seniors (age 60 and up) make up 15 percent of the population but attract 30 percent of reported fraud. Community members are invited to learn about the latest scams targeting the senior population and find out how to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The Ohio attorney general is committed to protecting Ohio consumers from scams, fraud and other unscrupulous business practices. In addition to investigating, prosecuting and litigating consumer complaints, the Ohio attorney general has developed a prevention program to educate Ohio seniors before they become victims.

A representative from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office will present a program on the topic of “senior scams” at 2 p.m. on June 21 in the Brick Room at Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville. This program is free and open to the public.

Due to space limitations, guests are asked to RSVP to Kirsten at 937-547-7616.

This event is not sponsored by, nor affiliated with, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office does not endorse or recommend Brethren Retirement Community or any products or services affiliated with Brethren Retirement Community.