Poultry Days celebrates 1 millionth chicken dinner sale

VERSAILLES — On the second day of the 67th annual Poultry Days Festival, held Friday through Sunday in Versailles, the event saw its milestone 1 millionth chicken dinner sold.

The winning dinner was sold to Ryan Stoneberger, an Ultimate Frisbee player from Columbus. Stoneberger purchased the dinner shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. Stoneberger is a fine arts major studying at The Ohio State University and was accompanied by his fiance, Alora Rieff.

Stoneberger said it was only his second year attending Poultry Days. In addition to a $2,000 voucher for a trip to Las Vegas, Stoneberger received a handful of platinum chicken dinner tickets with no expiration, a year’s supply of Mikesell’s potato chips and a commemorative plaque from the Poultry Days Committee signifying his award.

The Las Vegas trip was sponsored by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home while Nelson’s provided the chicken dinner tickets.

Placed end to end, 1 million chicken dinners would reach halfway around the earth. 2018 Festival Chairman Jeff Lyme remarked with the continued support of festival goers and the Versailles community, the festival will keep moving forward. Last year, the festival sold a record 27,620 dinners. In 2018, planners provided 28,500 dinners.

This year’s festival theme was “Poultry Going Platinum” — chosen to highlight the expected sale of the 1 millionth chicken dinner.

While the delicious chicken dinners are a major draw to the event, first established in 1952, the Poultry Days Festival offered many more activities over the weekend, including athletic competitions, a 5K walk, live music, games, and rides, among others.

Jim and Diana Subler of Versailles served as grand marshals of the Poultry Days parade Saturday.

Faith Wilker of Versailles was crowned 2018 Poultry Days Miss Chick. Elle Bey from Tipp City was named 2018 Little Miss Poultry Days.

This year’s Poultry Days chairs were 2018 Chairman Jeff Lyme, First Vice Chair Alex Luthman, Second Vice Chair Lucas Subler, Third Vice Chair Brent Peppleand Fourth Vice Chair. Dereck Smith. Board members include Paige Heitkamp, Matt Peoppelman, Vince Serraino, Nicole Lyme, Justin Feltz, Luke Schlater, Mike Henry, Jeff Grilliot, Jordan Luthman, Eric Stachler, Beth Serraino, Teresa Slonkosky, Dawn Luthman, Kevin Kissinger, Austin Luthman, Sharon Barga and Vicki Ruhe.

Poultry Days Publicity Chair Eric Stachler said the committee would issue a full festival release within 10 days of the festival.

Ryan Stoneberger of Columbus, with his fiance Alora Rieff, was the purchaser of the Versailles Poultry Days' 1 millionth chicken dinner. He was awarded a number of prizes, including a trip to Las Vegas. Spectators pet a puppy during the Versailles Poultry Days parade Saturday. Though rain arrived early Saturday evening, it did not deter eventgoers during the three-day festival.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

