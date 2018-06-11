The Light Foundation expands leadership team to serve growing demand for services

GREENVILLE – The Light Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2001 by three-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriot Matt Light, announced the expansion of its Ohio-based leadership team.

Light, a Greenville native, said the nonprofit’s recent growth necessitated the move while also launching the search for a new executive director for the foundation.

Light has named former program coordinator April Brubaker the new program director for the foundation. Brubaker, a Darke County resident and former Bradford school system administrator, first connected with the Light Foundation through her daughter Ivee, who participated in the foundation’s youth wild turkey hunt several years back. She was so impressed with how the nonprofit served the youth of her community that she started to volunteer. Brubaker was hired in 2016 as a program coordinator. In her new role, she’ll oversee the coordination and administration of all aspects on ongoing initiatives – including planning, organizing, staffing, leading and controlling program activities. She lives in Bradford with her family.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to build additional community partnerships, strengthen ties with other like-minded organizations, strengthen our volunteer programs and add additional value to the programs we have in place,” Brubaker said. “I can’t wait to get started!”

“April has been very committed to the Light Foundation since day one, and her passion for the kids, and the cause, is evident to anyone who she comes in contact with,” Light said. “She’s generally the first person people meet when they visit our facility and the go-to contact for all of our foundation’s youth-based programs. She’ll be a great fit in her new, expanded role.”

The role of Camp Vohokase director will be filled by Edgar Flores, a former head counselor for the foundation’s annual 10-day outdoor leadership program, Camp Vohokase. Like Light, Flores is a Purdue University alumnus, and he’s also currently a project manager for new product development at Rockwell Automation. In his new foundation role, Flores will plan and coordinate the camp schedule, make seasonal visits to the campers in each of their hometowns, which include New Bedford and Gloucester, Massachusetts; Hammond, Indiana; and Greenville and conduct weekly phone call check-ins with the 16 young men who participate in the program. He also will interview the next incoming freshman class. Raised in northwest Indiana, he now resides in Milwaukee.

For Flores, the opportunity to collaborate with the foundation’s extended team is what he’s most looking forward to in his new position.

“Getting to know the campers over the years has been an amazing experience for me. Being able to work with them all year-long and seeing the Vohokase program come full-circle in real time will be very exciting,” he said. “They’re incredible young men, and we’re fortunate to be on this leadership journey with them.”

Light said he’s equally thrilled to elevate Flores’ role.

“Edgar has really bonded with the boys over the years, and he’s a natural leader who they admire and trust. His commitment to the program has enabled him to develop a really strong connection with the campers, which will serve him them and us well,” Light said.

Brubaker and will work out of “The Station,” the organization’s recently completed 7,000 square foot new headquarters at its Chenoweth Trails facility in Greenville. The space also will serve as home base for the final new hire, an executive director for the Light Foundation.

Light said he’s looking for a key management leader for the Light Foundation who will oversee the administration, programs and strategic plan of the organization, and also assist with fundraising, marketing and community outreach.

“Ideally, we’re looking for someone who has managed a team and who wants to be part of a mission that has a big impact,” Light said.

All interested candidates should forward their resume to ProjectManager@mattlight72.com.

This expanded leadership team will enable Light to focus on more strategic oversight for the foundation, including a renewed commitment to growing the endowment, so future generations can benefit from the nonprofit’s far-reaching impact. He maintains that he’ll still be a very visible part of the marketing, fundraising and programming – but less involved in the day-to-day operations.

“Our foundation is celebrating its 15th year of existence in 2018, and we’ve served thousands and thousands of young people in that time,” Light said. “We’re on a huge growth trajectory now, and I want to ensure that we can sustain the great work we’ve been able to do for more than the next 15 years. This new staffing model will enable us to do just that.”

For more information about the Chenoweth Trails facility, contact Brian Rehmert or April Brubaker at 937-316-6352.