Local artists wanted for Main Street Greenville’s First Friday event

GREENVILLE – Main Street Greenville’s First Friday event once again will feature the artisan stroll.

The goal of this event is to create a temporary gallery throughout Greenville’s historic downtown district as well as curate interactive experiences to foster community involvement and support of the arts. The event will take place on from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 3 in the downtown district.

The committee is looking for artisans and crafters to display, demonstrate and sell their work at this interactive event designed to promote the local art community.

All local artists and talented creative individuals are invited to sell and/or demonstrate their craft. The artists will join many downtown businesses who will be staying open late and other activities that will be planned for the event.

Main Street Greenville also announced the incorporation of a new art contest to the artisan stroll. This juried contest is open to all accepted participants of the artisan stroll, although participation in the contest is not a requirement to display work at the artisan stroll.

The theme of the contest is “Shades of Summer.” Artists are encouraged to submit pieces which celebrate the variety of hues, intense saturations and unique light quality that the summer season brings. Pieces of all mediums will be accepted for participation in the contest, and artists will have a chance to win cash prizes of up to $200. The art contest has been sponsored by the Rotary Club of Greenville.

The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. The Greenville Rotary Club meets every Tuesday afternoon for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. in the Community Center at BRC’s Chestnut Village.

Registration to showcase and sell items is $20 per space, which is a donation to Main Street Greenville (a non-profit organization). The deadline to sign-up is July 20. The vendor application can be found on Main Street Greenville’s website at www.mainstreetgreenville.org. For more information or to receive a vendor application, contact committee member Susan Fowble at 937-548-1414 or fowble51@gmail.com.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic downtown Greenville. To learn more about the organization, visit www.mainstreetgreenville.org or call 937-548-4998. Community members also can like the organization on Facebook to receive updates on a regular basis (www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville).