Union City Lions Club serves breakfast at Randolph County Airport Fly-In

WINCHESTER, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club served hundreds of breakfasts on Saturday at the 68th annual Randolph County Airport Fly-In.
More than 100 door prizes were provided by local businesses. Plane rides were offered as well as the Lions nut sale.
Volunteers from several Union City organizations helped with the sausage and egg meal. Private planes from all over the area flew in for this event.
Union City Lions members Hoddy Speight (left) and Gary Miller (right) oversee the activity on Saturday at the 68th annual Randolph County Airport Fly-In.
