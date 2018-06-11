Harvest Land Co-op distributes $17,000 in scholarships

RICHMOND, Ind. – Harvest Land Co-op recently awarded 17 scholarships to 2018 high school graduates throughout the area with combined money awarded totaling $17,000.

Harvest Land is a supporter of agriculture and young farmer programs throughout the area such as 4-H and FFA. In addition to those opportunities, Harvest Land awards scholarships to young men or women who are pursuing post-high school agricultural degrees. Students from Harvest Land’s three districts within their trade market are chosen annually. Harvest Land also recognizes employees’ children who are graduating and pursuing post-high school education.

The winners of the 2018 Harvest Land scholarships are as follows:

Sam Bricker, Eastern Hancock; Trent Broermann, Eaton; Montana Davis, Randolph Southern; Hannah Fagan, Home school; Cassandra Flemming, Bellmont; Matthew Goddard, Graham; Amanda Hasselbring, North Decatur; Joshua Hollinger, Tri-Village; Gracie Johnson, Eastern Hancock; Levi Logue, Union County; Jasmine Mabry, Preble Shawnee; Cameron Matthews, Shenandoah; Tucker Pearson, Jay County; Abigail Richardson, Connersville; Myra Robinson, Centerville; Kaitlyn Sayre, Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities; Austin Wampler, Lincoln.

Scholarships are awarded based on need, leadership, community service, agricultural interest and scholastics.

Harvest Land Co-op is an agribusiness owned cooperatively by farmers in several east central Indiana and southwest Ohio counties. Originally organized in the late 1920s, Harvest Land continues to specialize in providing farmers with the products and services they need to farm effectively and profitably, as well as fuel and propane to keep homes, schools and businesses operating successfully.

For more information on Harvest Land, visit www.harvestlandcoop.com.