Kentucky woman injured in 3-vehicle crash

ARCANUM — A Kentucky woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight following a three-car crash near Arcanum Monday morning.

At approximately 11:44 a.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Tri-Village Rescue and New Madison Fire, responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 503 for a three-vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed all three vehicles involved were traveling southbound on U.S. Route 127 when a black 2000 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Malcom Darell Benedict, 18, of Eldorado, rear-ended a silver 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Deborah Kaye Hopkins, 67, of Butler, Kentucky, which had slowed down for the vehicle in front of her.

The Toyota then struck a green 2001 Buick LeSabre driven by Mary L. Ray, 79, of Ithaca, who had slowed down to make a lefthand turn onto State Route 503. Hopkins was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for her injuries. The semi driver and front seat passenger and the driver of the Buick LeSabre were not injured in the crash.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.