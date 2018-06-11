Premier Physician Network opens North Dayton OB/Gyn

DAYTON – Premier Physician Network is opening North Dayton OB/Gyn. The new practice will have a location in Englewood and Greenville.

Bhadresh P. Doshi, MD, will serve patients at both locations. Dr. Doshi received his medical degree from the Topiwala National Medical College University of Bombay. He completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. Dr. Doshi has served the north Dayton community for more than 25 years in private practice.

North Dayton OB/Gyn’s Englewood practice is located at 20 W. Wenger Road, Suite No. 3, and its Greenville practice is located at 742 Sweitzer St., Suite 2B. The practice is accepting new patients and can be contacted by calling 937-278-4797.