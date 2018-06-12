Father’s Day at the Versailles Area Museum

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Area Museum’s porch is just like grandma’s and ready for sitting in the shade and watching people go by. Guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs and come sit a spell any Sunday.

New displays and freshened up displays dot the museum for guests to enjoy. But for all of the individuals who have enjoyed the museum’s Model A Ford and Gus’s over the past year need to come in this Sunday as it will be driving out right after next Sunday’s Museum hours to make room for “The Great Outdoors.” (The Versailles Area Museum still is looking for early bathing suits and pictures of outdoor activities. Anyone who can help out, the museum would appreciate it.)

Other new displays are in the works. The Versailles Area Museum is planning ahead and looking for old barn architectural pieces for an upcoming display about the importance of the classic barn to ancestors’ homesteads. Pictures, stories and small barn items are being looked for as the museum collects a list of where it might find unique items.

The Versailles Area Museum also is looking for an August display change items from a purse through the years. Also purses from the 1800s forward.

Individuals who can help should give the Versailles Area Museum a call at 937-526-4222 with the items they are willing to loan to the museum. Callers may leave a message.