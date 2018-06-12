Greenville graduate Quintin Muhlenkamp awarded scholarship

GRANVILLE – The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program and the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Foundation announced more than 60 students across the state, including Greenville alumnus Quintin Muhlenkamp, have been awarded $1,000 scholarships to pursue degrees in the oil and gas industry.

“We were very impressed with the caliber of students that applied for this year’s oil and gas scholarships. We are proud to be able to support these students as they continue their education,” said OOGEEP Scholarship Committee Chair Frank Gonzalez from GonzOil, Inc. “Since OOGEEP’s launch 20 years ago we have seen significant changes within our industry, including the substantial increase in the number of smart, ambitious, and hard-working women and men who are committing themselves to our industry’s success.”

To be considered for a scholarship, students were required to submit an essay describing their personal and career goals in the natural gas and crude oil industry along with letters of recommendation and meet other academic requirements.

The 62 students in Ohio who received scholarships may use them to attend an accredited college, university, technical or trade school of their choice. A list of winners can be found on the OOGEEP website at www.oogeep.org.

“I plan to use my degree to work toward understanding and taking care of our Earth while extracting resources from it,” said Rebecca Anderson, an earth and geological science major at The Ohio State University and three-time scholarship winner. “I am thankful to be studying what I love, and I am excited to one day soon contribute to the oil and gas energy field.”

To date, more than 400 scholarships have been awarded by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education’s 501(c)(3) Foundation to students studying for careers in the oil and gas industry and other related energy fields. This year, OOGEEP awarded 21 renewal and 41 new scholarships to students attending 27 institutions covering 17 majors. In addition to their studies, these students will engage in industry internships, co-ops and research studies throughout the year.

In addition to the scholarship program, OOGEEP works with more than 90 Ohio colleges, universities, and career and technical schools that offer training for the 75 plus careers serving the natural gas and crude oil industry. Scholarship winners are engaged in a variety of studies including geology, engineering, welding, business management, chemistry and energy resource management.

“Ohio’s natural gas and crude oil industry is helping to fuel our nation’s renewed energy independence,” OOGEEP Executive Director Rhonda Reda said. “OOGEEP’s scholarship winners have and will continue to become significant contributors to a local industry that will soon become among the world’s largest energy producers.”

To learn more about careers in Ohio’s oil and gas industry, including the list of local colleges, universities, career tech and vocational schools offering oil and natural gas specific degrees, certificates and training, visit http://www.oogeep.org/industry-workforce/careers/.