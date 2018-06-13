Versailles Area Museum summer road trip planned

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Area Museum hated to postpone its Springfield Museum road trip in May, but the museum announced it is back and planning to make the trek on Tuesday, leaving the Versailles Area Museum parking lot at 8:30 a.m.

The cost for guests will be a donation toward gas for their driver (those who wish to drive should let the museum know as drivers are always needed). The museum is free, but donations are welcomed and encouraged.

Guests also will pay for their own lunch at Teaberries, a quaint old school house turned into a neat place to enjoy after the tour. The afternoon will be free for browsing the numerous antique shops in Springfield. Guests should return home by 4:30 p.m.

To reserve a spot, individuals should call the museum and leave their name, phone number and number planning to travel. Even those who were on the list from the postponed trip need to re-register.