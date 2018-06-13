Darke County Parks’ new community garden at full capacity

GREENVILLE – Darke County Parks held its first information session on the newly constructed community garden on May 17 at Ohio Street’s Bish Discovery Center.

The response was extremely positive. By June 1, a mere 15 days after the initial session, all 21 raised beds had been rented. Looking out across the space there are now beds full of plants, a cozy gazebo to rest out of the sun, rain barrels to provide water and pavers to provide a sturdy surface for walking. It is the hope of the Park District that this garden becomes a place to meet, learn and relax.

There are two programs scheduled this summer – Succession Planting at 6:30 p.m. July 19 and Freezing and Drying Your Harvest at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Pre-registration is required, however, these programs are free and open to the public. For more information or to sign up for these programs, call 937-548-0165.

Darke County Parks is proud to be the recipient of a grant from RAB Lighting that was the catalyst for initiating this project.