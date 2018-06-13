Butterfly gardening program scheduled at Shawnee Prairie

GREENVILLE – Darke County Parks’ naturalist will host a free program to the public on the basics of butterfly gardening.

Community members are invited to join Darke County Parks at 3 p.m. June 30 as it explores which plants attract the most butterflies, as well as other tricks to keep these important pollinators thriving.

Did you know some butterflies take in minerals through a behavior called “puddling”? Learn about this and other habits to provide a suitable space for your garden visitors.

Attendees will discover which flowers and structures will have butterflies and other native pollinators returning again and again to their gardens.

