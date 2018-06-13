Anthony Wayne Peace Council House open

GREENVILLE – Want to learn more about the Treaty of Greeneville, the customs of the Native Americans or about the history of a council house?

Community members are invited to join a local historian on from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at the Anthony Wayne Peace Council House located at Prairie Ridge Meadow Park across from the Garst Museum to find out about these interests and more.

Visitors can expect to see gifts from the 12 tribes who signed the treaty as well as many ceremonial items such as a turtle shell representing the earth, a talking stick and the ceremonial fire pits.

Guests are asked to please remember, out of respect for the tribes who signed the treaty, to enter the council house through the east door, with the rising sun, and exit through the west door, with the setting sun.

The council house also will be open on two other occasions this summer on July 14 and Aug. 18, both from 1-4 p.m.

For questions about this program or any other program offered by the Darke County Parks, stop by the nature center, call 937-548-0165 or email info@darkecountyparks.org.