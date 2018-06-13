Franklin Monroe student attends national leadership conference

PITSBURG – Ting Hao Zheng from Franklin Monroe High School-MVCTC Business Satellite attended the Business Professionals of America 2018 National Leadership Conference, “Dream Bigger,” in Grapevine, Texas.

Ting Hao joined more than 5,500 other conference delegates from across the nation to compete in the fundamental accounting competition, attended workshops, attended general sessions and participated in community service activities. In addition to having the opportunity to compete on the national stage and learn from leading business professionals, he was able to experience the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.

“Attending the National Leadership Conference is not only an honor but a testament to the hard work that Ting Hao put in throughout the school year to excel in business education and training. It is the culmination of a year’s worth of focus and dedication put forth by the members of our local chapter Franklin Monroe High School-MVCTC,” said chapter advisor, Carrie Wiant, who teaches high school and middle school business classes at Franklin Monroe a partnership with Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

The Franklin Monroe High School-MVCTC BPA chapter and students earned national awards. The chapter earned the Quality Chapter of Distinction; this award recognizes BPA Chapters who have elected officers, conduct monthly chapter meetings, implement leadership trainings, participate in fundraising programs and participate in the Torch Awards program.

Five students were awarded the Ambassador Torch Award; students earned 70 points in each of the seven categories: leadership; service; cooperation; knowledge; friendship; love, hope, faith; and patriotism. Students earning their Ambassador Torch Award were Luke Booher, Nicole Brocious, Nathaniel Davis, Grace Fee and Ting Hao Zheng.

Additionally, Nathaniel Davis completed the BPA Student Certification Series to become a certified member and participated in the Presidential Service Award program receiving on-stage recognition during the opening general session.

BPA is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization for high school, college and middle school students preparing for careers in business, finance, management information systems and other related fields. The organization’s activities and programs complement classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school.

Business Professionals of America acts as a cohesive agent in the nationwide networking of education and business and industry. The mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills.