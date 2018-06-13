DCCA presents Barbecue & Blues

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Center for the Art’s Barbecue & Blues moves to town, bringing food trucks, local restaurant vendors, wine offerings and micro brews from Moeller Brew Barn.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. July 13 at the Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore St.

Community members are invited to grab their lawn chairs or blanket and celebrate summer with the Doug Hart Band and special guest Austin Walkin’ Cane.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Limited reserved tables are available for purchase.