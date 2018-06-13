MVCTC robotics and automation students build XtremeBots

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center Junior Robotics and Automation program created battle robots in class to compete in the XtremeBots Combat Robotics Tournament at the ThunderDome on April 20-21 in Dayton.
There were 50 teams present at the competition and two MVCTC teams brought home trophies.
That Better Team: won first place and People’s Choice Award
• Bot: Jim
• Caden Vance (Valley View)
• Jordan Green (Valley View)
• Cade Carter (Eaton)
• Kane Greiner (Tipp City)
The Goonies: won Best Engineered and Best Sportsmanship
• Bot: Sloth
• Kaylee Brandt (Valley View)
• Caleb Bergen (Northmont)
• Jonathan Kitchens (West Carrollton)
• Alec Dickenson (Huber Heights)
• Cole Good (Franklin Monroe)
NOASOA
• Bot: Warhead
• Jake Meeker (Miamisburg)
• Tyler Dishman (Ansonia)
• Carsten Benge (Tipp City)
• Nicholas Gibbons (West Carrollton)
• Jacob Szilagyi (Milton-Union)
The transformers
• Bot name: Ironhide
• Amber Cook (Milton-Union)
• Soullen Grier (Huber Heights)
• Ceirek Daniels (Mississinawa Valley)
• Baily Garber (Tri-County North)
• Owen Lewis (Milton-Union)
For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.
