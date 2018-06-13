MVCTC robotics and automation students build XtremeBots

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center Junior Robotics and Automation program created battle robots in class to compete in the XtremeBots Combat Robotics Tournament at the ThunderDome on April 20-21 in Dayton.

There were 50 teams present at the competition and two MVCTC teams brought home trophies.

That Better Team: won first place and People’s Choice Award

• Bot: Jim

• Caden Vance (Valley View)

• Jordan Green (Valley View)

• Cade Carter (Eaton)

• Kane Greiner (Tipp City)

The Goonies: won Best Engineered and Best Sportsmanship

• Bot: Sloth

• Kaylee Brandt (Valley View)

• Caleb Bergen (Northmont)

• Jonathan Kitchens (West Carrollton)

• Alec Dickenson (Huber Heights)

• Cole Good (Franklin Monroe)

NOASOA

• Bot: Warhead

• Jake Meeker (Miamisburg)

• Tyler Dishman (Ansonia)

• Carsten Benge (Tipp City)

• Nicholas Gibbons (West Carrollton)

• Jacob Szilagyi (Milton-Union)

The transformers

• Bot name: Ironhide

• Amber Cook (Milton-Union)

• Soullen Grier (Huber Heights)

• Ceirek Daniels (Mississinawa Valley)

• Baily Garber (Tri-County North)

• Owen Lewis (Milton-Union)

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.