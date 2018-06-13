MVCTC business students participate in national leadership conference in Dallas

DALLAS – Miami Valley Career Technology Center had 13 students qualify to compete in the National Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America in Dallas.

The National Leadership Conference is a culmination of the hard work and effort put in by members throughout the year. It brings students from across the country together to participate, network and compete. Activities included general sessions with keynote speakers, business meetings, leadership workshops, contests, the election of national officers and tours of Dallas sights and attractions. The highlights of the conference included a day-long Service Palooza volunteer event, leadership development workshops and the presentation of the awards to the winners of the national contests.

Approximately 6,000 students, advisors and guests from across the United States participated in Business Professionals of America’s 52nd National Leadership Conference.

Shelly Brumbaugh, medical office management student from Franklin Monroe, top 10 in the nation in the ICD-10-CM Diagnostic Coding Contest. Brumbaugh is the daughter of Delvin and Karen Brumbaugh of Arcanum.

Caleb Boyd, computer network engineering student from Miamisburg, top 10 in the nation in the Computer Networking Fundamentals Contest. Boyd is the son of Philip and Kerry Boyd of Miamisburg.

Lauren Claggett, business ownership student from Huber Heights, top 10 in the nation in the Advanced Word Processing Contest. Claggett is the daughter of Gary Claggett and Lauren Salyers of Huber Heights.

Logan Hayes, sports management and marketing student from Miami East, was the third place winner of the Stukent Social Media Marketing Challenge and recipient of a $200 scholarship. Hayes is the son of Curtis and Lashonda Hayes of Casstown.

Jessica North, sports management and marketing student from Eaton, was the second place winner of the Stukent Social Media Marketing Challenge and recipient of a $300 scholarship. North is the daughter of Mark North of Lewisburg and Sarah Bresher of Eaton.

Alison Pierce, business ownership student from Huber Heights, was the third place winner of the BPA Virtual Business Challenge and recipient of a $500 scholarship. Pierce is the daughter of David and Heather Pierce of Dayton.

Kaitlan Thompson, business ownership student from Arcanum, was the recipient of the Sherrell Wheeler $500 Scholarship part of the National BPA Officer Scholarship Program. Thompson is the daughter of Matthew Thompson of Greenville.

Cameron Willis, computer network engineering student from Valley View, top 10 in the nation in the Systems Administration Using Cisco Contest. Willis is the son of Mark and Melissa Willis of Germantown.

The other MVCTC students that qualified to compete at the BPA National Competition were Karson Boone (West Carrollton), Dustin Cobb (Twin Valley South), Kaleb Florea (Carlisle), Keyana Humble (Northmont), William Jones (Brookville), Parker Matson (Northmont) and Nathaniel Parker (Eaton).

Business Professionals of America, Inc. is the leading career technical student organization for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, office administration, marketing and other related career fields. Established in 1966, BPA is an intra-curricular national membership organization dedicated to the preparation of a world-class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills. The organization serves secondary, post-secondary and middle-level students and educators by offering programs based on national standards spanning five career pathways: finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication and design and management, marketing and communication.

