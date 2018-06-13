Arcanum Council approves banners honoring veterans

ARCANUM — During its Tuesday night meeting, members of Arcanum Village Council approved a request for the placement of banners honoring local veterans.

Representatives of the Arcanum Area Military Banner Project approached council with its plans to mount the banners on North Main Street. The banners, 18 inches wide and 36 inches high and featuring a photo of the veteran with name and branch of service, will be placed on village poles annually from Memorial Day in May to Veterans Day in November.

However, this year, as Memorial Day has passed, the banners will be hung beginning this August.

Sue Besecker told council the group currently has 32 completed applications for banners with another 10 applications pending. The project hopes to get at least 50 banners hung on the village’s 54 poles running North Main Street. Past veterans and currently serving military servicemen and servicewomen are eligible to be featured on the banners.

Ron Baker, who is manufacturing the brackets for the banners, said the lifespan of each banner is approximately four years. Once they become too weather worn or damaged for further use, applicants may purchase a replacement banner if they so choose.

The cost of each banner printed on one side is $100. Banners printed on both sides are $200. The cost covers the printing of the banner, the mounting hardware and labor.

The Arcanum Street Department, with assistance from volunteers, will mount the brackets on the poles to affix the banners. Upon removal of the banners each November, they will be stored at the Street Department until the following May.

Applications can be picked up at various locations, including Suttons, Troutwine Auto Sales, Orme Hardware, the Arcanum branch of Greenville National Bank, and the Arcanum VFW.

For further information, call Ron Baker at 937-248-6400 or Sue Besecker at 937-417-6038.

By Erik Martin

