MVCTC scholarship winners announced

DAYTON – Miami Valley Career Technology Center scholarship winners were announced during the senior recognition ceremony at the Wright State Nutter Center.

A total of 645 students qualified with grades and attendance to participate in the senior recognition ceremony and receive their Career Passport. The Career Passport is awarded to students that successfully complete their MVCTC career program with good grades, good attendance and the ability to demonstrate competencies in their career program. The Career Passport complements the high school diploma that is earned while at MVCTC. Students receive their high school diploma from the partner school district they attend.

In addition to Career Passports being awarded during the senior recognition ceremony, several MVCTC students were announced as recipients of the MVCTC Department, Foundation and Employee Association scholarships. The students receiving scholarships include:

• Delaney Adams, Graphic Commercial Art student from Twin Valley South, recipient of a $2,000 Treva & Robert Sidle Scholarship

• Matthew Baldwin, Firefighter/EMS student from West Carrollton, recipient of the $500 MVCTC Foundation Trade & Industry South Department Scholarship and recipient of a $2,000 Treva & Robert Sidle Scholarship

• Colten Branham, Precision Machining student from Valley View, recipient of the $500 MVCTC Foundation Academics Department Scholarship

• Autumn Cox, Graphic Commercial Art student from Valley View, recipient of the $1,000 MVCTC Dale Baughman Scholarship

• Julianne Cramer, Computer Repair and Technical Support student from Eaton, recipient of the $500 MVCTC Foundation Business & Information Technology Department Scholarship

• Josh Garver, Business Ownership student from Northmont, recipient of a $2,000 Treva & Robert Sidle Scholarship

• Ashley Kirby, Allied Health Technologies student from Northmont, recipient of the $500 MVCTC Foundation Health & Consumer Sciences Department Scholarship

• Marianna Lauofo, Veterinary Science student from Miamisburg, recipient of a $2,000 Treva & Robert Sidle Scholarship

• Carson Shahan, Aviation Maintenance Technician student from Tri-Village, recipient of the $500 MVCTC Foundation Trade & Industry East Department Scholarship

• Hannah Walters, Veterinary Science student from Vandalia-Butler, recipient of the $500 MVCTC Foundation Agriculture Department Scholarship

• Deanna Winner, Allied Health student from Brookville, recipient of a $2,000 Treva & Robert Sidle Scholarship

• Madison Wright, Biotechnology student from Twin Valley South, recipient of the $500 MVCTC Foundation Math & Science Department Scholarship

• Megan Wright, Sports Medicine student from Twin Valley South, recipient of the $500 MVCTC Employees’ Association Scholarship

• Josie Zamora, Veterinary Science student from Huber Heights, recipient of the $500 MVCTC Employees’ Association Scholarship

The MVCTC valedictorians are

• Riley Click (biotechnology/New Lebanon) – Click plans to attend Wright State University on a full-ride scholarship to earn a degree in biology with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.

• Paige Flory (cosmetology/Mississinawa Valley) – Flory has earned her Ohio Cosmetology License after attending MVCTC. She plans to attend Wright State University in the fall on a full-ride scholarship.

• Lindsay Owens (biotechnology/Tri-County North) – Owens will attend Calvin College in the fall.

• Carson Shahan (aviation maintenance technician/Tri-Village) – Shahan has earned his Federal Aviation Administration Airframe and Powerplant certifications while attending MVCTC. He plans to attend Sinclair using his Tech Prep Scholarship to earn an aviation degree and will start working in the aviation industry.

• Linley Spoonmore (dental assistant/Brookville) – Spoonmore has earned her Certified Ohio Dental Assistant certification while attending MVCTC and plans to attend Wright State University on a full-ride scholarship for an undergraduate degree in biological sciences with the goal of attending dental school at The Ohio State University. Spoonmore aspires to be an oral surgeon.

• Chelsey Strawser (sports medicine/Tri-County North) – Strawser plans to attend Defiance College to major in pre-medicine with the goal of attending medical school.

• Deanna Winner (allied health/Brookville) – Winner has earned her State Tested Nursing Assistant certification while attending MVCTC and plans to attend Kettering College to attain a bachelor’s degree in nursing with the goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.

• Madison Wright (biotechnology/Twin Valley South) – Wright plans to attend Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania with the goal of attending medical school.

• Megan Wright (sports medicine/Twin Valley South) – Wright plans to attend Ohio Northern University with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.

The MVCTC salutatorians are

• Paisley Jones (sports management and marketing/Brookville) – Jones plans to attend Wright State University using the Salutatorian Scholarship she received to earn a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

• Marianna Lauofo (veterinary science/Miamisburg) – Lauofo plans to attend The Ohio State University for a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences.

• Jaime Martin (game programming and web applications/Miamisburg) – Martin has earned certifications in CIW, HTML, CSC and Java Script while attending MVCTC. She plans to use the Tech Prep Scholarship to attend Sinclair to earn her associate’s degree, then transfer to a four-year university to earn her bachelor’s degree.

In total more than $3 million worth of scholarships were earned by the MVCTC class. This includes 729 students earning a $3,000 Tech Prep Scholarship to Sinclair Community College, totaling over $2.1 million.

For more than 45 years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties in Southwest Ohio. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.