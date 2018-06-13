Trinity Lutheran Church announces summer Bible school

PITSBURG – Trinity Lutheran Church in Pitsburg has announced its Camp Moose On The Loose Vacation Bible School for children age 3 through the sixth grade.

Kick-off Sunday will be at 10:30 a.m. June 24 at the Pitsburg Park and includes outdoor worship for the whole family and a free picnic.

After kick-off Sunday, Bible school will be at Trinity from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evenings of July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1.

Registration is now open at www.pitsburgtlc.org/summer-2018-vbs or by calling the church at 937-692-5670.

Every evening includes Bible stories, crafts, games and snacks.