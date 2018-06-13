History of Native Americans of the Miami Valley to be explored at the Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – Six tribes have lived in the Miami Valley area throughout history: the Archaic, the Adena, the Hopewell, the Fort Ancient, the Miami and the Shawnee.

Community members are invited to join the Greenville Public Library to discover who these people were, learn about their customs and cultures, and recognize what legacy they left behind for future generations.

Kathy Creighton, executive director of the Butler County Historical Society, will present at 5 p.m. June 26 at the Greenville Public Library. Call 548-3915 to register.

The BCHS received an award last fall for their “Native American Cultures of the Miami Valley” exhibit and educational programs from the Ohio Local History Alliance, a partner of the Ohio History Connection and the only statewide organization for local history. See bchistoricalsociety.com for more info.