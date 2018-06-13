Try hammocking with Darke County Parks

GREENVILLE – Darke County Parks is offering a free program to “Try Hammocking” at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center at 6 p.m. July 2.

Participants will leave this program with a basic knowledge of hammocks. Attendees will discuss what equipment is needed, how to pick the right trees, styles of hammocks and more. Hammocks will be available to try out and also experience setting up and tearing down. Park staff will be on hand to answer questions and offer assistance.

Although this is a free program, registration is required. Call the Nature Center at 548-0165 to register.