Area Agency on Aging’s Healthy U program to tackle chronic pain

GREENVILLE – Chronic pain – pain that lasts longer than three to six months – can take both a physical and emotional toll.

The Area Agency on Aging encourages community members to invest six weeks in the Healthy U program to get better control of their chronic pain.

The series of six weekly workshops will be held at Family Health Services of Darke County, 5735 Meeker Road in Greenville, on Fridays, July 13 through Aug. 17. Workshop sessions begin at 2 p.m. and last about two hours.

Workshops are open to adults of any age who have chronic pain and/or their caregivers. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited and advance registration is required by contacting Jane Urlage at 937-547-2319 or jurlage@familyhealthservices.org. Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain, the Moving Easy CD and a relaxation CD.

The Healthy U Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop helps people develop the skills and coping strategies to better manage their symptoms and feel healthier. It is an interactive, small group workshop that has been proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills.

The workshop focuses on pain management, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about pain. Moving Easy, a gentle movement program, is introduced in week three. Participants learn to manage their symptoms through action planning, interactive learning, problem-solving and social support.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. It is an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.