Mike Hemmelgarn to appear at Greenville Public Library’s Family Fun Day

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library is bringing back crowd-favorite Mike Hemmelgarn to Family Fun Day at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Hemmelgarn always has a new and exciting performance featuring a custom blend of ventriloquist characters and a wild variety of comedy juggling with a splash of magic. His unique brand of entertainment is loved by all ages.

Community members are invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the show on the lawn under the shade trees. In case of rain, the event will be at the First Congregational Christian Church Activity Building on Fifth Street.

The Friends of the Library and the Steyer Family Trust sponsor “Family Fun Days 2018.”