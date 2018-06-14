Craft beer series to highlight IPAs at the Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – India Pale Ale is the most popular style in the American craft beer scene.

IPAs seem to be everywhere today, and their prevalence means there’s a lot of information to unpack regarding these storied beers. Some newcomers think IPA and craft beer are synonyms, and some even think craft beer and IPA are two completely different things.

What’s what when it comes to this incredibly popular hoppy beer style, and what makes it unique? How do you tell all the sub-styles of IPA apart to know which ones you like and which you don’t?

In this upcoming class in the Greenville Public Library’s Craft Beer Education Series, attendees will unravel the confusion surrounding the past and present of IPA, craft beer’s most successful style.

The Craft Beer Education Series is led by Certified Cicerone David Nilsen. He will guide attendees through a tasting of five IPA variants, explaining the history and unique ingredients and brewing processes of each.

Craft Beer Education Series classes are free, but seats are limited and registration is required. This class is offered June 28 and again July 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Call the Greenville Public Library at 548-3915 to reserve a seat.