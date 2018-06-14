Versailles FFA donates agricultural books to Farm Day elementary schools through Darke County Farm Bureau grant

VERSAILLES – As a gift to the elementary schools who participated in the Versailles FFA Farm Day on May 11, the Versailles FFA donated seven agricultural books to each of their libraries.

Earlier this school year, the FFA chapter applied for a grant and was selected by Darke County Farm Bureau. This grant allowed the chapter to select multiple books based on agricultural topics such as bees, where food comes from and farmers.

Each school who attended Farm Day was given seven of these books to take back home to their library as a thank you to those who attended. The Versailles FFA thanked the schools who attended Farm Day and Darke County Farm Bureau for selecting it for the grant.