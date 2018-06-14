Darke County Cattlemen awarded for membership recruitment efforts

MARYSVILLE – Ohio Cattlemen’s Association county affiliate, Darke County Cattlemen’s Association, was announced as the winner of the OCA County Recruitment Contest, sponsored by the Ohio Corn Marketing Program during the Ohio Beef Expo.

Counties earn entries into a drawing for each goal that they complete during the annual County Recruitment Contest held from start of the 2018 membership campaign through March 1. Efforts are recognized for membership recruitment and retention for both producer memberships and associate memberships that are primarily comprised of agribusiness and industry supporters.

The winner of the contest drawing receives their choice of two prizes sponsored by OCMP. DCCA chose the 4 foot portable grill for use in county beef promotions and events. The other option is a set of Tru-Test livestock scales.

To learn more about opportunities and events offered through OCA or to become a member, visit www.ohiocattle.org or call 614-873-6736.