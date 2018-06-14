Versailles honors its veterans with banners in the village

VERSAILLES – Soon the village of Versailles will recognize more than 200 veterans from its community and surrounding school district thanks to a campaign spearheaded by Versailles Vet’s Club trustee and event Chairman Richard Coffield on behalf of the VFW Post 3849 and American Legion Post 435.

The red, white and blue banners were designed in collaboration with Versailles entrepreneur Kim Custenborder of Prosperity Promotions; Dave Miller of the VFW, who served as event advisor; and Coffield. Each banner bears the veteran’s photo, name, branch served and era (if applicable).

These commemorative banners were purchased by family members of the veterans, donated to the village and will be displayed on the village’s streetlight poles near the end of June and are expected to remain through Labor Day. A number of banners were displayed on the festival grounds during Poultry Days amid the military vehicles of Miller and others.

“Proceeds from the campaign benefit the Versailles Memorial Building Fund,” Coffield said. “We were more interested in keeping the banners affordable than raising revenue, and I think we successfully achieved our goal. People can still order banners, but we only have 10 poles left.”

For those still interested in purchasing a banner, the subject must be an honorably discharged veteran. More information can be obtained by contacting Richard Coffield at rcoffield@woh.rr.com or 937-423-3305.

Versailles will recognize more than 200 veterans with banners in the village. Pictured are (front row) Kim Custenborder of Prosperity Promotions; Tim Wagner, commander of VFW Post 3849, Versailles; (back row) Roger Henry, commander of American Legion Post 435, Versailles; Richard Coffield, chairman of the banners; and Dave Miller, advisor. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_Versailles-WEB.jpg Versailles will recognize more than 200 veterans with banners in the village. Pictured are (front row) Kim Custenborder of Prosperity Promotions; Tim Wagner, commander of VFW Post 3849, Versailles; (back row) Roger Henry, commander of American Legion Post 435, Versailles; Richard Coffield, chairman of the banners; and Dave Miller, advisor. Kathy Magoto | For The Daily Advocate