Friends of the Greenville City Park schedule clean up evening

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Greenville City Park, the organization that renovated the Treasured Island last year, will host the first park clean up evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

All are welcome to help keep Greenville’s park beautiful. The Friends of the Greenville City Park will pull weeds, rake, pick up sticks and clean up flower beds.

Those who are interested in helping should meet at the Swinging Bridge at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Individuals should bring gloves, rakes and any other landscaping tools.

Any other questions can be directed to the organization through its Facebook page, @FriendsOfTheGreenvilleCityParks.