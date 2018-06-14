Gospel music group MISSION to perform at Triumphant Christian Center

GREENVILLE – MISSION is one of Kentucky’s premier singing groups. The group has had the opportunity to travel around the country sharing the gospel since 2012.

MISSION provides a professional and inspirational program that all in attendance will enjoy. Its mission is to worship and honor the Lord through song and testimony, uplift and encourage its brothers and sisters in Christ and to see those that are lost come to know the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal savior.

Brian Worley is lead singer for MISSION. Growing up in a musical family, he started singing with his parents and siblings at a young age. In 2004 he was given the opportunity to travel full time with the Forgiven Trio out of Indiana. In 2008 he joined the famous Stamps Quartet as their tenor singer. In 2012 he and his brother Josh formed the group MISSION.

Tom Graham started his music career in 1982 after attending Stamps School of Music. His music career has included time with His Image Quartet, Stamps Quartet, David’s Heart, and in 2012 he joined MISSION as their Bass singer.

Bryan Potteiger is the tenor singer for MISSION. Potteiger started singing with his first group at age 15. He has been a pastor, youth pastor and principal of a Christian elementary school. In 2011 he helped form the group David’s Heart and in 2015 he joined MISSION.

Stephen Rymarz sings baritone for the group. He is also an ordained minister of the gospel. Rymarz has had the opportunity to travel with various groups before joining MISSION in 2016.

This evening of gospel music will be at 6 p.m. June 24 at Triumphant Christian Center, 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville.