Western Ohio Precision Ag Field Day planned

VERSAILLES – Western Ohio Precision Ag Field Day is planned for July 16 beginning at 8 a.m. at 9060 Versailles Southeastern Road, Versailles.

This event will feature field demonstrations on nutrient placement, management and utilizing field data to make decisions. Credits will be available for fertilizer applicator re-certification, certified crop consultants and certified livestock managers.

Several agribusinesses will participate in the trade show. Those currently include Integrated Ag Services, Apple Farm Service, Green Field Ag, Precision Agri-Service, Fennig Equipment, Crop Production Services, Southwest Automation, Ohio Ag Equipment, Koenig Equipment, Bumper Crop Imagery, Otte Ag, Rogers Grain, Ohio Soybean Council, Graves-Fearon Agency, Ebberts Field Seed and Heritage Cooperative.

This event is open to the public and was organized by OSU Extension Darke and Miami County. Koverman Dickerson Insurance and Nationwide – Matthew Jordan Agency are sponsoring breakfast and snacks for the day.

For full details and a flyer, visit http://go.osu.edu/westohioagevents.

While the event is free, RSVPs are required by July 2 for a lunch count. Register online at go.osu.edu/westernohiofieldday or call 937-548-5215.