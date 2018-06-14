Cancer Association of Darke County schedules barbecue chicken, marinated pork dinner

DARKE COUNTY – Cancer Association of Darke County is holding its annual barbecue chicken/marinated pork fundraiser.

To participate in this, mail in an order along with a check for $7.50 for each dinner or call 548-9960 with any questions.

Purchasers can pick up their meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 14 at Greenville City Park, Shelter 3. Just drive up and the Cancer Association of Darke County will bring the meals right to the car.

Orders must be received no later than July 5.

Meals will contain: barbecue chicken or marinated pork chop, a dinner roll, a bag of chips and a cup of apple sauce. Bottled water will be available.

Proceeds will be used to benefit cancer patients living in Darke County.