GREENVILLE – The Little Miss Annie Oakley and Little Mister Buffalo Bill contest is back.

The pageant will be at 6:30 p.m. July 27 at the Darke County Fairgrounds during the Annie Oakley Festival.

The competition is open to boys and girls 3 to 5 years old. Contestants are encouraged to dress in their best Annie Oakley or Buffalo Bill attire.

For applications, visit annieoakleyfestival.org. The application deadline is July 11.

Anyone with questions should call 937-564-8902.