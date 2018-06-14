Community grant applications due June 29

DARKE COUNTY – Local non-profit organizations that serve Darke County residents are invited to apply for grants from the Darke County Foundation.

Approximately 30 organizations will be selected to receive a total of $50,000 in grants. Organizations must be certified tax-exempt by the Internal Revenue Service as 501(c)3 or equivalent.

Applications may be downloaded from www.darkecountyfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is June 29.

Schools or groups that provide the following programs or services in Darke County are encouraged to apply:

• Arts education and enrichment (music, visual arts, theater, etc.)

• Agricultural-environmental awareness, or water and soil conservation

• General education for youth or adults

• Health and well-being

• Community beautification

• Recreation and sports

• Religious

• Social service and stability

• Animal welfare

Grant payments will be made in August. The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.

For more information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.