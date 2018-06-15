2018 Daily Advocate Fair Photo Cover Contest begins today

GREENVILLE — It’s that time of year again — the 2018 Daily Advocate Fair Photo Cover Contest, sponsored by Greenville National Bank!

The Daily Advocate is asking shutterbugs to submit their best fair photos. The best photo will be featured on the cover the Advocate’s Darke County Fair Magazine.

Submissions begin online at dailyadvocate.com June 15 and end midnight July 6.

There will be three prizes awarded: Judge’s Choice/grand prize wins cover of the magazine, a $150 cash prize and Marco’s Pizza for an entire year* (one pizza per month for 12 months). This prize is sponsored by our title sponsor, Greenville National Bank.

People’s Choice/second place* wins $100 cash prize — sponsored by Second National Bank and Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes.

Honorable Mention/third place* wins $50 cash prize — sponsored by Flaig Lumber.

(*People’s Choice and Honorable Mention awards are picked by the number of votes on the contest site.)

More than 8,000 copies of the Official Darke County Fair Magazine will be distributed in The Daily Advocate print, main gates at the Darke County Fair and at The Daily Advocate fair booth in the Coliseum.

The top three winners will be highlighted in the magazine and at The Daily Advocate fair booth in the Coliseum.

The Daily Advocate Darke County Fair Magazine has earned past honors such as the Second Street National Award Winner and past Ohio Associated Press Specialty Publication of the Year.

Submissions for fair photos can be any photos taken in years past of the Darke County Fair. Criteria for Judge’s Choice will be based on quality and subject of photo to be featured on the front of the magazine.

Each person registering can submit as many photos as he or she would like.

Voting will be open to public online at dailyadvocate.com beginning July 7 and ending July 22.

Again, visit dailyadvocate.com beginning June 15 to enter your photos!

