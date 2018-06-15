Hannah Cloyd of Greenville serves in Nicaragua on medical missions trip

CEDARVILLE – While many college students were spending spring break on a beach or relaxing vacation, Cedarville University student Hannah Cloyd from Greenville spent spring break seeing more than 2,500 patients in Nicaragua on a medical missions trip with Global Health Outreach.

While there, Cloyd and her team saw more than 250 people give their lives to Jesus and witnessed the true meaning of unity in the church.

After landing in Nicaragua March 3, Cloyd attended meetings and orientation before helping run a weeklong medical and dental clinic at churches in the small village of Los Gutierrez Norte. Cloyd worked alongside OB/GYNs, surgeons, dentists, medical students, a physical therapist, an RN and other nursing students.

Between the medical and dental clinic, the team saw more than 2,500 patients and was able to share the gospel or pray with each one. Cloyd was able to work in the triage area with patients taking their vital signs and praying with them before they saw a doctor. The team also ran a children’s program and pastor’s conference for four days of the trip.

As a senior nursing student, Cloyd has worked with GHO twice before in El Salvador and jumped at the opportunity to work with them in Nicaragua.

“It was a blessing to see how God worked in the lives of the members in the community we were serving,” Cloyd said. “In the United States, we see people who have health care readily available yet tend to be spiritually sick. In Nicaragua, they were physically lacking so much including food, health care and fresh water, yet were relying on God. It was a blessing to encourage them. They were so thankful to us for being there, but we were the ones so encouraged by them.”

