MVCTC SkillsUSA members qualify for National SkillsUSA competition

COLUMBUS – Members of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center SkillsUSA chapter competed at the Ohio SkillsUSA Contest in Columbus.

The state contest, located at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, brought together thousands of SkillsUSA students from all over the state to compete in everything from advertising design to welding.

The SkillsUSA Ohio championship consists of 81 technical and leadership contests. Participants were challenged to complete a project in their area of technical training within a specified time while being scored by a panel of judges from business, industry and education. Top state qualifiers earned a chance to compete in the SkillsUSA championships in Louisville, Kentucky, in June for national honors.

MVCTC state winners are as follows:

Gold – first place – All first place winners qualified to compete at the National SkillsUSA Contest in June

• Justin Collins, automotive technology student from Twin Valley South, automotive service technology contest

• Natalie Campbell, graphic commercial photography student from Wayne, photography contest.

• Joshua Dirksen, heavy equipment student from Versailles, heavy equipment contest

• Cleveland Boes, MVCTC adult ed HVAC student, Heating, Ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration post-secondary contest

Silver – second place

• Dental Assistant Opening and Closing Team – Chelcee Carroll (Arcanum); Kelsea Morgan (Wayne); Richard Huynh (Northridge); Linley Spoonmore (Brookville); Morgan Bell (Miamisburg); Jaycee Groves (Carlisle); Taylor Nuse (Tri-County North); and Carly Newman (Milton-Union) – Alternate

• Elizabeth Newton, graphic commercial art student from Miamisburg, prepared speech contest

• Robotics and automation students Colton Schroer from Valley View and Christian Brooks from Bethel, robotics and automation technology contest

• Michael Bilbrey, electrical trades student from Franklin Monroe, telecommunications cabling contest

Bronze – third place

• Echota Henderson, aviation maintenance technician from Tri-County North, aviation maintenance contest

• David Garber, diesel power technology student from Arcanum, diesel equipment technology contest

• Kylie Witters, cosmetology student from Milton-Union, prepared speech contest

• Jacob Stefanco, MVCTC adult education student, sheet metal post-secondary contest

