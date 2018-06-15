Versailles FFA competes in state FFA aquarium management

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA participated in the state FFA aquarium management career development event on April 18 and placed seventh overall in the state.

The Aquarium management CDE is designed to evaluate students’ knowledge on fish-keeping trends and practical application of skills in the aquarium industry.

The team consisted of Tessa Tyo, Jamie Hart, Justin Besecker, Anna Barlage, Deanna Day and Amberlyn Riley. The team was led by Tessa Tyo, who placed 13th as an individual out of more than 80 individuals.