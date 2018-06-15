Wittenberg University celebrates 2018 Honors Convocation

SPRINGFIELD – Capping off a day-long celebration of the liberal arts at Wittenberg University, the campus community came together to celebrate the achievements of students and faculty members alike at the annual Honors Convocation in Weaver Chapel.

The faculty commemorated the occasion in full academic regalia as the university recognized high achievement of students and faculty members in academic and co-curricular activities.

Quintin Muhlenkamp of Greenville was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Muhlenkamp is the recipient of The Floid R. Nave Award.

Allyson Masterson of Arcanum was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Masterson has been rewarded entrance into Alpha Lambda Delta.

Kyle Dieringer of Versailles was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Dieringer has been rewarded entrance into Chi Alpha Sigma.

Wittenberg is proud to acknowledge students at this event for embodying the Wittenberg value of intellectual inquiry.

