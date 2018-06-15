Quest Program offered by the Miami County Park District

COVINGTON – The Quest program this year will be a part of JR Clarke’s Summer Reading Program, “Libraries Rock!”

Every Monday, through June and July, former teacher and park district person Laurie Deubner will be on hand at 2:30 p.m. for an hour-long, hands-on program. All kids interested in “nature” will want to attend. They can earn cool, polished stones; read new nature books (that also qualify for SRP books); and explore nature outside, even in their own backyard.

Community members are invited to stop by the library every Monday at 2:30 p.m. and become a Miami County Park Naturalist. Guests also will be able to check-out books and Nature Bags between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Also, the LEGO afternoon is June 25, right after the Quest program. More information will be coming on a new Lego Adventure.