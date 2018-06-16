Gathering at Garst seeks donations

GREENVILLE – Anyone with unwanted furniture, frames, watering cans, old garden statues, china sets, Greenville/Darke County memorabilia, antique textiles, artwork and vintage decorative pieces are asked to consider donating to The Last Chance Mercantile, The Gathering at Garst (last weekend in July).

All donations are tax deductible. The proceeds benefit the Garst Museum.

Items will be accepted at the Lowell Thomas house on from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 28 and from 10 a.m. until noon on July 14.