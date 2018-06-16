Greenville students graduate from Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE – Local students graduated May 5 in Cedarville University’s 122nd annual Commencement.

Chane Chalou of Greenville graduated with a degree in master of science in nursing.

Hannah Cloyd of Greenville graduated with a degree in nursing.

Amie Jackson of Greenville graduated with a degree in master of science in nursing.

