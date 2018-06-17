Princesses rock workshop scheduled at the Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD – Essential Oils expert Hannah Pennington will host a make and take party just for Bradford Public Library princesses from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

For $15, participants will make a de-TANGLED hair spray to keep their hair tangle free and silky smooth, a BRAVE or SLEEPING BEAUTY roller for courage to conquer kingdoms or a restful night’s sleep, and a cool scented slime that could rival Elsa’s best frozen creation, all using essential oils.

Guests are invited to wear their favorite princess gowns and tiaras and be sure bring along an older helper to assist them with the class. Refreshments will be served.

Advance registration is required; non-refundable payment is due at time of registration. Class size limited to 15 princesses.