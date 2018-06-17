Alli Hill of Greenville named to Trine University President’s List

ANGOLA, Ind. – Alli Hill of Greenville was one of the main campus students named to the Trine University President’s List for the Spring 2018 semester.

Hill is an exercise science major.

To earn President’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

